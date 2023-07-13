Afghanistan: Women makeup artists continue to criticise ban on beauty salons by Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 13 : Women makeup artists continue to criticise the Taliban's decision to close beauty salons. They have said that the Taliban's decision will deprive thousands of women from work, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported.

Women makeup artists have said that there are more than 12000 women's beauty salons in Afghanistan. Women makeup artists' protest comes after the Taliban-led Ministry of Vice and Virtue in a letter announced that women's beauty salons should be closed within a period of one month.

Rahila, a 25-year-old makeup artist said that she started working in a beauty salon after the Taliban closed schools, universities and educational centres and banned them from work, according to TOLO News reported.

"They closed schools for us, universities, educational centers and banned us from work. I came here in a women's environment to learn a profession; they closed that on us as well. I don’t know what the Islamic Emirate wants from us,” TOLO News quoted Rahila as saying.

Meanwhile, some of the female makeup artists held gatherings to hold protest against the Taliban's decision to close beauty salons. Alia, a female makeup artist, said that there are over 12,000 beauty salons and 15-20 people work in each salon.

Alia said, "There are 12,000 beauty salons. In every beauty salon between 15 to 20 people are working. Every worker and every woman supports their families." After taking control of Afghanistan, Taliban has issued various orders that restrict women from public life.

Meena, head of the union of makeup artists said, "First of all, I am a woman who supports two families. I have disabled kids with me. So, the same is in all families. There is a widow in almost every family," as per the TOLO News report.

Last week, several women makeup artists held a protest against the Taliban's decision and urged for rescinding of the order, TOLO News reported. More than 60,000 women in Afghanistan are at risk of losing their jobs after the Taliban ordered the closure of all women's beauty parlours and hairdressing salons across the country, as per Khaama Press.

The protesters gathered at the Union of Women's Beauty Salons and said that the closure of beauty salons will result in severe economic challenges for them.

"More than 12,000 women's beauty salons are active all over Afghanistan and all of them are women," TOLO News quoted Nadia Sultani, a makeup artist.

"Women's beauty salons are the women's area. The head of every beauty salon is a woman. When a woman is working in a women's beauty salon, that is due to hardship and poverty," Raha Hassani, another makeup artist stated.

The Taliban in a new decree, banned women's beauty salons in Kabul and other provinces across the country on July 4. The Taliban-led Ministry of Vice and Virtue ordered the Kabul municipality to bring the new decree of the Taliban leader into effect and cancel the licenses of women's beauty salons.

Taliban's latest restriction on women comes after the group's ban on girls and women from going to schools, universities and working at NGOs as well as going to public areas like parks, cinemas, and other recreation areas.

