Afghanistan's FM Amir Khan Muttaqi to visit Delhi next week

New Delhi, Oct 2 In a major development that is likely to strengthen India-Taliban relations, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will be visiting New Delhi next week, sources told IANS.

As reported by IANS earlier, FM Muttaqi was likely to visit New Delhi in the last week of August, but back then, he failed to receive a travel ban exemption from the United Nations Security Council.

Sources confirmed that the senior Taliban government Minister who has been heading the Foreign Affairs Ministry since 2021 will be here in New Delhi on October 9-10.

As Delhi and Kabul are facing a new tectonic shift in their bilateral relations after the takeover of the Taliban in 2021, both nations have enhanced their diplomatic relations, and his visit to New Delhi at a time when Kabul and Islamabad are facing a rough time is being seen as a major development.

At present, the Durand Line remains on the boil amidst increasing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Islamabad has accused Kabul of shielding Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) cadre and recently even conducted cross-border air attacks, inviting strong criticism from the Taliban leadership.

In the last few months, several key officials from the Taliban have visited New Delhi, including Afghanistan’s Deputy Minister of Medicine and Food, Hamdullah Zahid, who was in the Indian capital last month for the 11th edition of the International Exhibition on Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare.

Notably, another top Taliban official handling security and strategic affairs, whose identity cannot be revealed, came to Delhi last month and departed only last week.

Sources aware of the matter said, "He came to Delhi in September and departed only last week. He stayed here for nearly a month and held active discussions with Indian counterparts on key issues."

India has so far refrained from granting formal recognition to the Taliban regime. However, from reopening the Embassy in Kabul to dispatching continuous humanitarian aid - especially after the deadly earthquake - New Delhi continues to maintain regular contact with the Taliban regime.

Also, India has handed over Afghanistan's consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad to Taliban diplomats.

An official who did not wish to be named told IANS that "with the visit of FM Muttaqi to New Delhi, there are possibilities that Afghanistan's embassy in New Delhi could sooner be given to Taliban officials."

At the moment, the embassy in New Delhi is being managed by Chargé d'affaires Muhammad Ibrahim Khil, who is representing the previous regime of Ashraf Ghani.

