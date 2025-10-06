Afghans struggle with rising poverty and unemployment despite government efforts

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 6 : Despite the Islamic Emirate's pledges to tackle poverty and unemployment, Afghanistan's economic situation remains dire, with many citizens struggling to afford even basic food items, Tolo News reported.

According to Tolo News, several residents of Kabul said the widespread lack of job opportunities has left families unable to meet daily expenses. Many now rely on borrowing money to survive.

Shukrullah, a Kabul resident, said, "We are forced to borrow money every month because we have no income and can't cover family expenses."

Mirza Khan, another Kabul resident, described the worsening situation for daily wage workers. "If we work for a day, we can earn 500 Afghanis, that's fine but now there's no work. A sack of flour costs around 1,400 Afghanis, and cooking oil is up to 1,600. Even when we earn 200 Afghanis a day, it's not enough," he said.

Azizullah, also from Kabul, noted that even falling food prices bring little relief. "Even if food prices drop, it doesn't help when there's no money. When we go to shopkeepers, they won't even sell to us on credit," he said.

Shopkeepers in the city echoed these concerns, saying that the sharp decline in purchasing power has caused a severe downturn in sales.

Abdul Jamil, a shopkeeper in Kabul, said, "When prices are lower, people buy more for example, two sacks of flour instead of one. But now people can't afford to buy anything."

Abdul Khalil, another shopkeeper, added, "In the past, people could afford a full sack of flour; now they only buy one or half a kilo. People's economic situation has become very weak."

Meanwhile, officials from the Ministry of Economy said that the Islamic Emirate is working on initiatives to reduce poverty and unemployment, Tolo News said.

Abdul Latif Nazari, Deputy Minister for Technical Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, stated, "To reduce poverty and unemployment, the Islamic Emirate is focusing on supporting domestic industries, small, medium, and large enterprises, and implementing major job-creating economic projects."

Economic analysts warned that the persistence of unemployment and declining incomes could have serious social repercussions, including increased migration and urban poverty.

They stressed the need for a comprehensive, long-term strategy to create sustainable job opportunities and improve living standards, Tolo News reported.

