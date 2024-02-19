Africa's first Green Game Summit to be held in Nairobi

Nairobi, Feb 19 On the weekend of February 24, leaders from the video games industry, the UN and government representatives will meet in Nairobi for the inaugural Green Games Summit.

The summit takes place just before the sixth session of the UN Environment Assembly at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters, which will see heads of state and government.

More than 100 ministers from across the world gather in Nairobi. With 3.4 billion players across the world, the Green Games Summit aims to harness the power of gaming to meet the needs of environmental sustainability.

Organised by the UNEP-facilitated Playing for the Planet Alliance and the Pan Africa Gaming Group (PAGG), the summit underscores the commitment of the growing industry commitments to environmental stewardship.

The two-day session will showcase projects such as the Green Game Jam, which this year will see 78 different games aiming to get one million people to take action in the real world.

It will also highlight some of the best-in-class studios making games in Africa, including Usiku Games, Internet of Elephants and Mekon from Kenya and Sea Monster from South Africa.

"We are delighted to host the global gaming industry here in Nairobi for this important summit. With over a billion digital native youth coming online in Africa, the continent represents the future of gaming. Kenya already runs on 90 per cent renewable energy and has one of the cleanest gaming sectors globally, so it is the perfect place to start thinking about these questions," said Jay Shapiro, Chairperson of the Pan Africa Gaming Group and host of the Nairobi Game Development Centre.

