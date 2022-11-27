After historic pact at UN climate summit, next is 'Paris deal' for nature

New Delhi, Nov 27 A historic agreement was finally agreed upon last week at the COP27 climate summit to establish a loss and damage fund, a long-awaited demand by vulnerable countries to support the climate impacted communities.

And at a time when the health of the planet is under threat, another remarkable achievement last week was from the ninth meeting of the CITES Conference of the Parties as it adopted 46 out of 52 proposals, and a record 365 decisions to protect flora and fauna.

After COP27 and CITES summits, the world will be on the road to UN Biodiversity Conference

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor