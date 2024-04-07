After terror attack targeting engineers, Chinese firm flags security concerns in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 7 : The recent terror attack in Shangla district, targeting Chinese engineers, resulted in the halting of work on the 765 kV transmission line associated with the Dasu Hydropower Project, the Balochistan Post reported.

The attack, which took place on March 26 in Bisham city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district, claimed the lives of five Chinese engineers along with one Pakistani citizen.

"A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of foreign nationals that was on its way from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu, Shangla," the report quoted the district inspector general (DIG) of Malakand as saying on April 4.

Harbin Electric International Company Limited (HEI), the Chinese firm responsible for managing the project, issued a force majeure notification, expressing serious safety concern in Pakistan, according to the Balochistan Post.

The attack not only brought the project to a standstill but also sparked concerns among international businesses over the safety of their employees in the area.

According to the Balochoistan Post, Yu Hong, the project manager overseeing Lot-2 of the 765 kV Transmission Line Project, emphasised the adverse effects of the attack on the site progress, potentially resulting in additional delays or even a complete suspension of work

Concerns have surfaced regarding the financial repercussions of the delay, given that the project is already behind schedule as per agreements with the World Bank, the report noted.

In light of safety concerns and the notification by the HEI, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is expected to visit China to express solidarity with his counterpart over the incident and discuss the prevailing situation, according to the report.

Additionally, the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has forwarded HEI's letter to ministries concerned for necessary action and record-keeping.

The chief engineer and project director of Dasu has sought legal advice on how to proceed in light of HEI's concerns, emphasising the need to ensure smooth project execution and avoid further delays, the report stated.

The setback underscores the challenges Pakistan faces in maintaining security for vital infrastructure projects and highlights the significant losses and failures in ensuring the safety of foreign workers and investment in the country, it noted.

