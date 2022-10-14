Agra student stabbed multiple times in Australia, attacker held; Indian consulate assisting for visa to kin

The Indian mission in Australia is providing consular assistance to a 28-year-old student from Agra who was stabbed multiple times in Sydney and is under "serious but stable" condition after undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

"The Indian Consulate in Sydney has provided consular assistance to the individual," the Australian High Commission in New Delhi said adding that it is assisting with the facilitation of visa for a family member of the injured student identified as Shubham Garg.

The 28-year-old student, pursuing his doctorate in Mechanical engineering from the University of NSW, was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Sydney's Artamon by 27-year-old Daniel Norwood, who according to local media reports has been arrested and is in the custody of the Australian Police.

Daniel Norwood was arrested and taken to Chatswood Police Station where he was charged with one count of attempted murder, reported local media outlet The Australia Today.

Quoting local media reports the outlet said that the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on October 6, when Garg was walking along the Pacific Highway on his way back to his place of residence.

Garg suffered multiple stabbing injuries on his face, chest and abdomen. A nearby resident took Garg to Royal North Shore Hospital where he underwent surgery. Garg remains in a "serious but stable condition," as per the media report.

Following the incident, the North Shore Police Area Command detectives formed Strike Force Prosy to investigate the incident. Later, a search warrant was executed on a home on the Pacific Highway at Greenwich at about 3.40 pm on October 9.

The suspect Norwood was arrested at the scene and to further investigate into the matter, the police seized a number of items from the home. The items were sent for forensic examination.

Norwood appeared in Hornsby Local Court however he was denied bail. He continues to remain in custody with the next court appearance on December 14, 2022.

As per reports, Norwood allegedly threatened Shubham while demanding cash and his phone. Shubham refused and was allegedly stabbed a number of times in the abdomen. The assailant then fled from the crime scene, reported The Australia Today.

Shubham Garg came to Australia in September this year to pursue his PhD in Mechanical engineering from the University of NSW. He has completed his master's degree at IIT Madras.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor