"Agreements between India, Ukraine symbolic": Former Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Vidya Bhushan

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Vidya Bhushan Soni, former Indian Ambassador to Ukraine on Friday spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine and emphasized that the agreements signed between the two countries are symbolic, with the most significant being the focus on reconstruction, which he considers crucial for Ukraine at this time.

Speaking with ANI, Vidya Bhushan said, "The four agreements between India and Ukraine are very symbolic... The most important, in my opinion, is reconstruction. Reconstruction of Ukraine is the need of the hour... It is going to cost billions and billions of dollars. Today the Western world is pumping in trillions of dollars. But when it comes to reconstruction, they will not come forward with the same generosity. At that time, India will be of greater assistance, not in terms of money that is being given, but the ground force on the force on the ground..."

He added, "Today, they (West) are giving because it is not for the development of the nation but for the fighting machine. But when the fighting stops or some kind of negotiation starts, they will withdraw their amount considerably because as it is, they need it for their own development..."

The former Ambassador noted that PM Modi's visit comes at an ideal moment, affirming that President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people are not alone. "The timing of the visit is perfect...Body language is very positive, reassuring the President of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people that they will not be alone..."

During PM Modi's visit, the two leaders witnessed the signing of four agreements. These include the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Food Industry; MoU on Cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation; MoU on Indian Humanitarian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects; and Programme for Cultural Cooperation for 2024-2028, a press release by Ministry of External Affairs said.

