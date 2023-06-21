Ahead of PM Modi's arrival, Tricolour, US flag displayed together at Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC

Washington DC [US], June 21 : The Tricolour and the US national flag were displayed together at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building ahead of PM Modi's visit to Washington, DC.

The building houses the executive offices of the President and the Vice President of the United States and is located next to the West Wing of the White House.

PM Modi, on Wednesday, led a special Yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York City to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga.

People from more than 180 countries were seen performing asanas on their Yoga mats. Apart from PM Modi, India's permanent envoy to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the 77th United Nations General President Csaba Korosi were among the dignitaries attending the event.

Earlier at the event, PM Modi laid floral tributes at the recently installed bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the lawns of the UN headquarters.

Prime Minister Modi is presently on his maiden state visit to the US.

After overseeing the Yoga Day celebrations, PM Modi will travel to Washington DC where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi the same evening.

PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In addition to official engagements, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

