Ahmed bin Saud attends opening of 'Ras Al Khaimah Heritage Day' festival

Dubai [UAE], December 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, on Thursday attended the opening of the second edition of Ras AlKhaimah Heritage Days, which runs until December 25.

The event, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, is organised by the Department of Antiquities and Museums in the Emirate.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud emphasised the importance of preserving the country's cultural heritage as a reflection of the nation's memory, embodying the civilised message of the UAE, its national identity and rich history.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud, in the presence of several officials, cultural and heritage figures, community members, and a group of Emirati artists, witnessed a performance of "Julphar's Epic Resilience" at Ras Al Khaimah's National Museum, asserting his pride in the Emirate's rich culture.

The event - open from 4 to 9 pm - offers a range of heritage, craft, and popular games activities alongside live demonstrations of societal customs and traditions.

Additionally, the festival has allocated a section for education and awareness, activating various specialised workshops and lectures in history, antiquities, and heritage. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor