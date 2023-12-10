AI will help young Indian doctors explore novel frontiers: Top robotic surgery evangelist

New Delhi, Dec 10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) will help young medical practitioners in India explore novel frontiers in healthcare, a top robotic surgery evangelist said on Sunday.

Dr Mahendra Bhandari, distinguished urologist and CEO of the US-based Vattikuti Foundation, said that AI and emerging technologies also inspire him to “kindle a fresh wave of enthusiasm among young medical practitioners, enabling them to embrace cutting-edge technologies such as robotics, thereby ensuring enhanced patient outcomes through unwavering dedication”.

Dr Bhandari was conferred the degree of DSc (Honoris Causa) by King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, in recognition of his contribution to the development of two premier medical institutions in India and his outstanding work in the fields of urology, kidney transplant and robotic surgery.

Uttar Pradesh Governor and KGMU Chancellor Anandi Ben Patel conferred the honour at the annual convocation of the prestigious KGMU held in Lucknow.

Dr Bhandari served as director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, and as the first Vice Chancellor of King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, between 1997 and 2006.

He is Director of Robotic Surgery Research and Education at the Vattikuti Urology Institute, Henry Ford Health System, Detroit, Michigan since 2006 and is leading the robotic surgery evangelist Vattikuti Foundation as its CEO since 2010.

“Looking back, my 18-year tenure at the two iconic medical institutions in India has influenced my 'Leading from Within' leadership style,” said Dr Bhandari.

India now has a vibrant robotic programme with nearly 200 installations performing 20,000 multi-specialty robotic procedures annually. The Vattikuti Foundation has invested in training over 500 robotic surgeons with the help of over 100 global experts in robotic surgery.

