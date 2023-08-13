AIIMS Delhi inks MoU with GGSIP University

New Delhi, Aug 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on Sunday announced a strategic collaboration aimed at revolutionising patient care through the implementation of a patient grievance redressal system.

AIIMS said that memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the AIIMS and USAR (University School of Automation and Robotics) and USDI (University School of Design and Innovation) from GGSIPU.

It said that the collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both institutions to drive positive change in the public healthcare sector.

“This landmark partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing transparency, accountability, and patient satisfaction within the healthcare domain,” AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said.

He said that it reflects our collective commitment to patient-centric healthcare.

“This collaboration is the innovative 'patient grievance redressal system', which has been conceptualized to address patient concerns and feedback comprehensively. This initiative is particularly noteworthy as it is the first of its kind, demonstrating a pioneering approach to patient care.”

Dr Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of GGSIPU said, "Our collaboration with AIIMS exemplifies the power of academia to effect positive change in society. We are proud to contribute to AIIMS' mission of providing exceptional healthcare services."

Initially, the patient grievance redressal redressal system will be implemented in the Mother and Child Block of AIIMS, with plans to extend its coverage to other dept, blocks, and centres across the institution in subsequent phases, the statement said.

The comprehensive scope of the patient grievance redressal system covers an array of services, including patient treatment, clinical practice, nursing care, implementation of welfare schemes, sanitation, security, infrastructure, and facilities management.

By integrating these facets into a unified system, both AIIMS and GGSIPU are dedicated to elevating standards of care, good governance, and transparency in healthcare delivery, it added.

