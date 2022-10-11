Air defence number one priority: Zelenskyy tells Biden after Russian strikes in Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with US President Joe Biden on Monday and told him that air defence is the number one priority in Kyiv's defence cooperation with Washington after large-scale strikes on Ukrainian cities by Russia.

This phone call was shortly before the open debate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on a draft resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

"Productive conversation with @POTUS. Air defence is currently the number 1 priority in our defence cooperation. We also need US leadership with the G7's tough stance and with support for our UN GA resolution," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Russia conducted that large-scale strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other locations on Monday, which drew condemnation from several countries.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said he was deeply shocked and represented "another unacceptable escalation" of the war.

The strikes which have reportedly caused widespread damage to civilian areas and led to dozens of deaths and injuries, showed that "as always", civilians were paying the highest price for Russia's invasion of February 24, according to a statement released by the UN Spokesperson.

This phone call between Zelenskyy and Biden came after US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba about the Kremlin's strikes against Ukraine, including "waves of missiles that hit the streets of several Ukrainian cities during rush hour."

"The Secretary commended Ukraine for not allowing President Putin to break Ukraine's spirit and reaffirmed US resolve to support Ukraine," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken noted that the United States will continue to provide vital economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people.

The US Secretary of State reaffirmed the steadfast support of the United States for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Blinken also extended his deepest sympathies to the Foreign Minister for the people of Ukraine who have lost loved ones today. The United States stands with Ukraine.

( With inputs from ANI )

