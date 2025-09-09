Air India cancels Delhi-Kathmandu flights amid Gen Z protest in Nepal

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Air India on Tuesday announced the cancellation of several flights on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route as violent protests continued for the second day in various parts of the country.

The affected flights include AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212, which will not operate today.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said, "In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218 and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today.:

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority," the spokesperson added.

The cancellations come in the wake of escalating unrest in Nepal following Prime Minister KP Oli's resignation amid violent protests that entered their second day across the country.

Oli's secretariat confirmed his resignation, local media reported. Four ministers had earlier resigned from the government.

At least 19 protesters died in clashes with police, and hundreds of others sustained injuries in Kathmandu and surrounding towns in agitations led by the country's youth against the government's corruption and social media ban on Monday.

On Monday alone, 19 protesters were killed and around 500 were injured during clashes around the Federal Parliament and other sites in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported.

The government lifted the ban late last night after violent clashes, but just hours later, protesters gathered in Kathmandu to renew their protest, alleging government corruption.

The violent Gen Z protesters entered the Singha Durbar premises on Tuesday after breaking through its western gate, reported The Himalayan Times. According to The Himalayan Times, witnesses reported that the crowd forced its way past the main gates into the country's central administrative complex. Singha Durbar is the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices. The breach came amid the intensifying protests in the country.

Authorities have already imposed curfews in key areas of the capital following the deaths of 19 protesters in Monday's demonstration. Nepal's protesters also set ruling party offices, PM Oli's house in Balkot, and buildings in Janakpur on fire as violent protesters in Kathmandu continued on Tuesday.

As per The Himalayan Times, demonstrators gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. During the protest, demonstrators set fire to the residence.

The central office of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa was vandalised on Tuesday afternoon, The Himalayan Times reported. Protesters have also vandalised the homes of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha. Protesters have attacked the political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur.

Protesters broke windows, threw stones, and set fire to the building, as part of demonstrations against corruption following the death of 19 protestors on Monday.

According to reports, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. Although authorities stated that security forces had been instructed to exercise restraint and that no live ammunition was authorised, there were reports of gunfire and bullet injuries, as per The Himalayan Times.

The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport.

The Gen Z-led protests in Nepal against the government's alleged corruption intensified on Tuesday with protestors targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers, The Kathmandu Post reported.

As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

