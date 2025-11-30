Air India Flyer Held for Allegedly Harassing Flight Attendant on Dubai–Hyderabad Flight

A passenger travelling on an Air India flight from Dubai to Hyderabad was detained after he allegedly harassed a female flight attendant, the police said on Sunday. The accused, a software engineer from Kerala, reportedly touched the crew member inappropriately while she was offering in-flight services. According to RGI Airport Police Inspector Kankaiah Samapathi, the cabin crew observed that the man, believed to be in his 30s, appeared intoxicated. After the aircraft landed, the incident was reported to the ground team and the captain. Based on the report, the crew later filed a complaint, and the passenger was booked for sexual harassment.

After the flight landed, the passenger told the staff that he had lost his passport on his seat, prompting the crew to search the area. However, instead of the passport, they allegedly discovered a handwritten note featuring abusive and obscene comments directed at the flight crew. Authorities registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 74 for assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty and Section 75 for sexual harassment. The accused was arrested, presented before a court, and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

Earlier this year, in June, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued updated guidelines for reporting misconduct involving unruly behaviour onboard flights. According to the circular, airlines must ensure that incidents of such nature are promptly shared with aviation authorities. The DGCA stated that the Chief of Flight Safety or Director Cabin Safety must report the matter within 12 hours via email, followed by detailed written documentation within 24 hours after the flight’s landing as per official format requirements.