Airtel announces appointment of new Independent Directors on its Board

New Delhi, May 17 Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the appointment of P.K. Sinha and Shyamal Mukherjee as Independent Directors on its Board of Directors.

The appointments are, however, subject to approval by shareholders at Airtel's upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Sinha, a former IAS officer, served as the Cabinet Secretary for more than 4 years before moving to the Prime Minister's Office. He retired from there in March 2021 after 44 years of continuous service to the nation.

He has been a Government nominee Director in numerous major public sector undertakings and is well versed with the principles of healthy corporate governance.

Mukherjee is the former Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC lndia and was at the forefront of making it a future-ready firm. He also serves as an Independent Director on the board of ITC Ltd and a member of its Audit Committee.

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said: "Airtel takes pride in having one of the most distinguished Board of Directors that is committed to high standards of corporate governance."

These appointments are made with a long term view to make the board future-ready, address the long term requirements of the company, and ensure smooth transition in key board positions, he added.

"On behalf of the Board, I welcome P.K. Sinha and Shyamal Mukherjee and their valuable experience will add immense value to Airtel's growth journey."

The appointment shall take effect from Wednesday, it said in a regulator filing.

