Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion

Ajman [UAE], December 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has approved the Ajman Government's 2025 general budget worth AED3.7 billion.

The move aims to support the emirate's development plans, enhance community well-being, meet public needs, and strengthen Ajman's stature as a preferred destination for living, working, and tourism.

The budget focuses on community development, public safety, infrastructure projects, community facilities, economic development plans, investment attraction, environmental protection, sustainability initiatives, and improving government services. It also supports the digital transformation to benefit citizens, residents, and visitors.

The plan aligns with Ajman Vision 2030, which emphasises future readiness, capacity building to address challenges and seize opportunities, developing a flexible institutional framework, leveraging innovative technologies, ensuring a skilled workforce, and creating a sustainable economic, social, and environmental future, thereby enhancing quality of life and community happiness.

The 2025 budget's objectives include upgrading digital systems, building a sophisticated digital government to drive economic development, and delivering exceptional customer services. It also supports the expansion of road networks, parks, and green spaces, promotes green building initiatives, and encourages the growth of community and cultural activities. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor