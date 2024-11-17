Ajman Tourism participates in IBTM World in Barcelona

Ajman [UAE], November 17 (ANI/WAM): The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) will take part in the International Incentives, Business Travel and Meetings Exhibition (IBTM World), one of the world's most prominent events specialising in business and incentive tourism, which will be hosted in Barcelona, Spain, from November 19-21.

During the exhibition, the department will highlight Ajman's standing as an ideal destination for business tourism and conferences, as well as its cutting-edge infrastructure, which helps the Emirate host prestigious international events and occasions.

By taking part in the premier event, the department also seeks to solidify its partnerships with international companies and institutions specialising in incentive tourism, meetings, conferences, and exhibitions.

By building new cooperative and strategic alliances with partners and concerned parties, the ATDD will promote the Emirate and its features to attract more events and businesses, in line with the objectives of the Ajman Vision 2030 strategy.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of The Ajman Tourism Development Department, said, "It is with great pleasure that we at ATDD are taking part in IBTM World for the first time. The conference offers a strategic platform that unites a group of global business tourism pioneers and decision-makers. Our participation in the event will allow us to showcase Ajman's most notable projects and initiatives that strengthen its standing as a top business tourism destination and to present the city's capacity in this discipline."

"The department is actively working to broaden the range of its tourism offerings and services and build the business sector infrastructure in a way that satisfies the demands of international event organisers. Through this approach, we aim to offer a distinctive and sustainable setting that aligns with the goals of our guests in this domain," he added.

Participating with the department in this exhibition are a group of partners from Ajman's tourism and hotel sector, including Ajman Saray Hotel, Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Arabian Oryx Travel & Tourism LLC, MIRACLE TOURISM LLC, and Rida International Tourism & Travel. Their association comes as part of their efforts to expand global footprint and highlight their capabilities in hosting international conferences, exhibitions, and events, while supporting tourism integration and providing visitors with a comprehensive experience. (ANI/WAM)

