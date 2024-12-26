Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes

Sharjah [UAE], December 26 (ANI/WAM): The Board of Trustees of Al Qasimia University (AQU) has approved the launch of the master's programmes in jurisprudence and its principles and the Arabic language and literature in light of the university obtaining the approval of the Academic Accreditation Commission at the UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The announcement came during the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees for the academic year 2024-2025, held at the university's headquarters in Sharjah. It was headed by Jamal Salem Al Turaifi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of AQU and President of the University.

During the meeting, the board approved the graduation of the eighth batch of university students who completed the graduation requirements for bachelor's programmes in the university's five colleges.

They also discussed the university's annual plan for the academic year 2024-2025 and the methodology of the new strategic plan 25-30.

The board also extended their highest thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and Founder of the University, praising his pioneering vision and continuous support for AQU, which contributed to strengthening its position as a global academic centre.

Professor Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of AQU, presented detailed reports on the university's performance during the previous academic year and the work plan for the academic year 2024/2025. He also presented the university's achievements in education and scientific research, community service, and cooperation agreements with a number of international institutions and universities.

The board also reviewed the reports of the various committees related to resource development, academic affairs, commitment and auditing, recruitment and international relations, as well as initiatives aimed at enhancing students' academic experience and various activities that hone their skills and abilities.

At the end of the meeting, Al Turaifi praised the efforts of the board members and their valuable contributions to achieving the AQU mission. (ANI/WAM)

