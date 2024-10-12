Al Sayegh attends inauguration ceremony of President of Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], October 12 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, attended the inauguration ceremony of Claudia Sheinbaum, President of the United Mexican States, which took place in the National Palace of Mexico.

Al Sayegh conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their wishes of success to President Sheinbaum and wishes of further development and prosperity to the government and people of Mexico.

For her part, Sheinbaum conveyed her greetings to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed her appreciation for UAE's participation in the inauguration ceremony as well as wishes of further development and growth to the government and people of the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

