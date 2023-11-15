Alaska's Anchorage could see its snowiest November ever: Report

Alaska [US], November 15 : Alaska's Anchorage could see its snowiest November ever, CNN reported, adding that the snowfall so far this month has already buried roads and prompted an emergency declaration.

At least four people believed to be homeless have died outdoors so far this month in the city, CNN reported citing the Anchorage Daily News.

As per National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Nelson, the city of Anchorage has already seen 37.9 inches of snow so far in November.

"There has been so much snow in a short amount of time, people are overloaded in keeping the roads clear," Nelson said.

As per the meteorologist, the all-time record for total snow in the city during the month of November is 38.8 inches.

That means Anchorage is "less than one inch of snow away from breaking the all-time November record," he said.

And with more than two weeks of November left, there is "a very good chance we will surpass the record," Nelson said, according to CNN.

On Monday, Anchorage also set a daily record for snowfall and liquid equivalent precipitation, the weather service said on X, formerly Twitter.

"Observed snowfall of 8.7", breaks the old record of 2.7" set in 1979. The observed liquid precipitation of 0.68", breaks the old record of 0.46" set in 2022," the service posted.

