Ali Merchant shot 'Dhuan' music video for 40 hours inside world's largest nightclub in Azerbaijan

Mumbai, July 5 Actor Ali Merchant is a big name in the Indian TV industry, having been a part of multiple projects ranging from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' to 'Lock Up 1' and 'Bandini' among other shows.

Recently, collaborating with legendary singer Kumar Sanu, the actor released a new single titled 'Dhuan' which has already gained massive traction. Talking about the shoot for the music video for 'Dhuan' he said it was shot within 40 hours in the world’s biggest nightclub in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Elaborating on the same, he said: "The music video was shot in the world's biggest nightclub in Baku, Azerbaijan, and it took me 15 hours to travel there, and then I shot for 40 hours and then took my flight back for another show in India."

He continued: "This was definitely one of the shortest and also the longest travel work trips for me, for which I flew for 15 hours to shoot for 40 hours, so yes, and everything is worth it when I get good feedback for my work, which I am getting for this one."

Speaking of what made him agree to do 'Dhuan', Ali said: "The reason I said yes to this music video was when the director, Dhanashree, called me and gave me a reference of playing the character like Michele Morrone in '365 days', an effortless Hot Don, so it attracted me, and I immediately Locked this one and started working on myself."

"I have no doubt after giving so much effort and hard work, the video turned out fantastic, and I am looking forward to it. As it's a Hindi house mix genre, which will surely make the audience fall in love with it," he added.

Talking about his preparations for the music video, Ali said: "I saw some films a few more times and worked out more on my shoulders and back, and I was working out before the shoot too, so to get into Don's character and finally give a good amount of hard work to this project, see me playing a bold, sexy, and stylish character."

Ali went on to share an interesting on-set story during the shoot: "This is the first time I worked with opposite an international actress opposite where both of us didn’t know each other's languages as well as she didn’t know English, so it was the translator explaining to her, and it was super funny, but yeah, I am happy with the outcome."

