All-party delegation arrives in Malaysia after concluding Indonesia visit

Kuala Lumpur, June 1 An all-party delegation led by Janata Dal United MP, Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday (local time) after concluding a successful visit to Indonesia, as part of India's global efforts to convey India's national consensus and collective resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Indian Embassy in Malaysia posted on X photos of the delegation being received by India's High Commissioner to Malaysia, B N Reddy.

"All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Kuala Lumpur. The delegation will meet with Malaysian Ministers, Members of Parliament, representatives of think-tanks, academia, media and Indian community to convey India's national consensus and collective resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. #OpSindoor #NeverForgetNeverForgive #IndiaAgainstTerror," the Indian Embassy in Malaysia said on social media platform X.

Earlier, the delegation led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha departed from Indonesia on Friday afternoon for their last leg of foreign visit to Malaysia.

The Indian Embassy in Indonesia in a press statement on X said: "The Multi-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, on the successful completion of their Indonesia Mission today afternoon, departed from Jakarta for their last leg of the tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia."

"Through their several interactions in Jakarta in the last three days with a cross-section of important stakeholders, the delegation was able to firmly articulate India's principles and resolute stance of zero tolerance against terrorism and garner unequivocal support from all the interlocutors in Indonesia," the press statement added.

The delegation also had meaningful discussions with researchers and scholars of various think-tanks and academia in Indonesia.

After concluding visit to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, the delegation led by JD-U MP Jha for last leg of the foreign tour in Malaysia also includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and Former Indian Ambassador to France, Mohan Kumar.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.

The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

