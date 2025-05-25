All-party delegation concludes Bahrain visit, highlights unity and outreach

Manama [Bahrain], May 25 : A high-level all-party delegation from India, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, concluded two-day visit to Bahrain as part of Operation Sindoor, underscoring India's ongoing diplomatic outreach and its commitment to the global diaspora against terrorism.

The delegation arrived on May 24th 2025 and was received at Bahrain International Airport by Ambassador Vinod K. Jacob, beginning a series of engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, the Embassy of India in Bahrain stated in a press release..

During their stay, the delegation met with prominent personalities across Bahrain and acknowledged their vital contributions to enhancing relations between India and the Kingdom. The Indian leaders emphasised India's unified and unwavering stance against terrorism and commended the efforts of the Indian community in fostering goodwill and partnership.

In interactions with Indian community members, Baijayant Panda emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of every Indian and is working with the international community to combat terrorism, the press release stated.

Panda highlighted the critical role played by the diaspora in advancing India's interests abroad, describing the Indian community as the voice of 140 crore Indians and India's growing "soft power." He noted that Bahraini authorities had expressed high regard for the Indian community and described their discussions as open and candid.

As part of the outreach, the all-party delegation, led by Panda, visited the Shrinathji Temple in Manama. The visit was marked by visuals that captured their interaction with local community members and underscored the temple's cultural significance to the diaspora.

The delegation's activities also included formal meetings at the Indian Embassy, where Ambassador Vinod K Jacob welcomed the group to India House and provided a briefing.

The visit featured a tribute ceremony, during which delegation members paid floral respects to Mahatma Gandhi, reaffirming India's commitment to peace and unity. Embassy posts further documented the delegation's engagements with the community and reiterated India's unified stance against terrorism.

The delegation included Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla, alongside Panda.

