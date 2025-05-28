All-party delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad meets Italian Senate Defence Committee Chief Craxi

Rome [Italy], May 28 : Following the arrival of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad to Italy on Wednesday, the delegation held a meeting with the President of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee of the Senate of Italy, Stefania Craxi, in Rome.

Earlier, the all-party delegation under the BJP MP arrived in Rome, following the conclusion of its visit to France. The delegation is on a diplomatic mission aimed at briefing international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation, led by Prasad, includes Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya from BJP, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena-UBT, Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh from Congress, MJ Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

During their visit to France, the delegation conveyed India's firm stance against terrorism to French parliamentarians and officials, emphasising India's commitment to global security. Building on this, the delegation's arrival in Italy marks the continuation of their efforts to engage with European nations on shared concerns, including counterterrorism and enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The delegation continues its international engagements as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts. Tasked with unmasking Pakistan's involvement in spreading terror, the multi-party delegation is now in Italy to further these objectives.

In France, the delegation met with the Senators of the India-France Friendship Group and the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence in Paris.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad mentioned that senators agreed on the necessity to be united in the fight against terrorism.

"We are very grateful to the Vice Chair of the Defence and Foreign Affairs Committee, along with all her colleagues in the Senate in this majestic building, who have only one word to say - we are together with India in the fight against terrorism... They totally agreed that France and India and the whole democratic world need to speak in one voice in the fight against terrorism emanating from Pakistan and supported by the State of Pakistan," he said.

Prasad further expressed gratitude for supporting India's cause. "We heard them and are very grateful, and we are really touched. Two of the Senators came to India in the Foreign Affairs Committee. They are also present here. It was a very emotional moment for us. We convey our great regards and thanks to the members of the Senate who have whole-heartedly supported the cause of India...The energy, compassion, love for France and India and the people - that is the takeaway," he said.

Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, Vice-President of India-France Friendship Group in Senate, called terrorism a "menace" and advocated the need to combat the "shared threat."

"We are extremely happy to receive the Indian delegation. We recalled our strong bilateral ties and recalled the common cause against terrorism, a menace which has affected India, Europe and France. It is important to combat terrorism and it is a shared threat, which should be combatted for preserving liberty in true democracies. This is the message we have given to the Indian Members of the Parliament, assuring our full support for India's fight against terrorism. We shared moments of great friendship today," Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio said.

