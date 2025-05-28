All-Party Delegation meets Indonesian members of government, conveys India's anti-terror stance

Jakarta [Indonesia], May 28 : The All-party Delegation led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha met with Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, Vice-Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation and Muhammad Rofiqi, Chairperson of the Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, to sensitise them on India's strong commitment against terrorism.

As per the Indian Embassy in Indonesia, the country believes in India's zero tolerance to terrorism.

In a post on X, the embassy stated, "The MP Delegation met with Hon. Mr. Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, Vice-Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation and Hon. Mr. Muhammad Rofiqi, S.H, Chairperson of Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, to sensitise them on India's strong commitment against terrorism. Indonesian side conveyed that we condemn terrorism and believe in dialogue for solving problems, not terrorism, as it is against humanity, supporting India's zero-tolerance approach."

https://x.com/IndianEmbJkt/status/1927629425014927621

Earlier in the day, Jha arrived in Indonesia as the delegation entered the seventh day of their All-Party Delegation visit.

In a post on X, Jha stated, "Salam hormat untuk rakyat Indonesia! Namaste, Indonesia! Heartfelt greetings to the people of Indonesia! Our Indian All-Party Parliamentary Delegation has arrived in Jakarta as part of India's diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor reaffirming our firm resolve against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. India and Indonesia two great democracies with deep civilizational ties stand united in our pursuit of peace, cooperation, and global security. Thank you, Ambassador Mr. Sandeep Chakravorty, for the gracious reception and continued support."

https://x.com/SanjayJhaBihar/status/1927593732586537439

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta wrote, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, arrived in Jakarta as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor. India stands committed to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Through this outreach, India sets out to seek understanding and support of its historic friend and Comprehensive Strategic partner, Indonesia."

https://x.com/IndianEmbJkt/status/1927571989851451670

The delegation is visiting many countries as part of India's global outreach against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation has so far visited Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

