All-party delegation meets UAE leadership; briefs on Operation Sindoor, India's stance against cross-border terrorism

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 22 : A high-level all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde arrived in Abu Dhabi today and held meetings with UAE leadership on the significance of Operation Sindoor and reaffirmed India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

UAE is the first stop of the broader four-nation diplomatic outreach by the all-party delegation.

"The delegations held meetings with UAE leadership and media to brief on the significance of Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism," Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, said in a press release.

The delegation met Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence.

Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan conveyed his deep condolences for the Pahalgam terrorist attacks.

The delegation highlighted the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and efforts to cause social disharmony in India by Pakistan.

"India and UAE will tackle terrorism together. The UAE will always stand by India," UAE Minister said

The UAE was among the first countries to issue a statement categorically condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack. UAE leaders, President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally conveyed their condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over phone calls.

The delegation comprises MPs Bansuri Swaraj, ET Mohmd Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

The delegation held substantive discussions with Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee of Federal National Council and other senior Emirati parliamentarians.

The delegation underscored the precise, measured, and non-escalatory nature of Operation Sindoor against the barbaric terrorist attack on the tourists in Kashmir on April 22.

"India- UAE relationship is beyond trade and culture, and encompasses security and strategic issues. Terrorism is against the whole of humanity and international community must act now,"Nuaimi stressed.

The delegation held discussions with Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Director General, National Media Office and addressed concerns over misinformation campaigns emanating from Pakistan. They presented factual evidence to counter the disinformation and exposed Pakistan's propaganda machinery.

Shrikant Shinde, as the leader of the delegation, gave an interview to The National, UAE's leading newspaper, drawing the complete timeline of India's long battle against cross-border terrorism and setting of new normal by the Prime Minister against cross-border terrorism with Operation Sindoor.

The day concluded with an interaction with the Indian community based in the UAE recognizing their vital contributions and reaffirming India's commitment to its diaspora. The delegation addressed and commended the diaspora for upholding the values of tolerance, pluralism, and unity, and for resisting divisive efforts aimed at destabilizing India's social fabric.

On Friday, the delegation is scheduled to participate in closed-door strategic dialogues with leading think tanks and thought leaders based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

India had launched Operation Sindoor and carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India also responded effectively to subsequent Pakistan aggression.

