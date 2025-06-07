All-party delegation member Thambidurai calls Pakistan 'name-sake democracy', lauds PM Modi's tough stand on terrorism

Berlin [Germany], June 7 : AIADMK MP M Thambidurai, a member of an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Saturday slammed Pakistan, calling it a "name-sake democracy" and attributing its support for terrorism to repeated military failures.

Addressing the Indian Diaspora at a community event in Berlin, the AIADMK MP praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong actions against terrorism, noting India's overall democratic development and its stance against terrorism from "Kashmir to Kanyakumari."

"Kashmir to Kanyakumari, it is one India... India moved towards development in a democratic way... These are the achievements of India... However, there is no democracy in Pakistan, just a name-sake democracy... They cannot succeed in wars; therefore, they are using terrorism... India and PM Modi have taken strong steps to destroy the terrorist camps and not the civilian people. Therefore, it is our duty to come and speak to the world to get support... India is taking the lead; every country is saying that terrorism has to stop," Thambidurai said.

Congress MP Amar Singh, also part of the delegation, stressed the unity against terrorism. Citing the recent attack in Pahalgam, he said the act was an attempt to divide communities.

In a nation, the opposition and the government do not agree with each other. It is a part of democracy. But why did we come together here? Let me tell you, in India, many terrorist attacks have happened till now... The incident of Pahalgam was done to divide the two religions in India. However, after that, all the residents of J&K protested against that incident... The whole of India came together to fight against this incident. So, the political parties also came together... Pahalgam is not the first incident... We are not here to advertise India... We are here to say that it is important to isolate Pakistan on a global level," Singh stated.

Meanwhile, another delegation member and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana highlighted Pakistan's destabilisation efforts in Kashmir, the sacrifices made by Kashmiri Pandits and advocated for peaceful neighbourhood growth but firm retaliation against aggression.

"Pakistan wanted to empty the Kashmir that is under their control. We sacrificed a lot. Our Kashmiri Pandits, significant assets of Kashmir, had to leave Kashmir. Pakistan was troubled because of the development in Kashmir. Tourism, G20 events, even yesterday, the Chenab bridge was inaugurated in Kashmir by the PM... We want our neighbours to develop, but if we get a 'goli', we will retaliate with 'gola'," Khatana added.

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, also includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, former Union Minister MJ Akbar and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation arrived in Germany after concluding their visit to Belgium to convey India's resolute and united stand against terrorism.

