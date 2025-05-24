All-party delegation wraps up 3-day visit to Japan

Tokyo [Japan], May 24 : All-party delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, Member of Parliament, concludes its visit to Japan, Embassy of India, Tokyo said in a release.

The all-party delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, Member of Parliament, concluded its visit to Japan from 22-24 May.

On Saturday, the delegation interacted with the Indian community in Japan, emphasising India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and highlighting the important role of the diaspora in conveying this message across Japan.

The delegation had commenced its Japan visit by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

As the visit concluded, Sanjay Kumar Jha paid homage to Rash Behari Bose, freedom fighter and national hero, on the eve of his birth anniversary, according to India Embassy in Tokyo.

During their three day visit to Japan, the delegation held constructive meetings and interactions with a range of stakeholders from government, media and academia.

In these engagements, Sanjay Kumar Jha emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is committed to ensuring safety and security of every Indian and working with international community to fight the scourge of cross-border terrorism.

The delegation met Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan. Speaker and Foreign Minister conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and extended sympathy to the injured, the release added.

They firmly condemned terrorism in all its forms and emphasised that it cannot be justified under any circumstances. They expressed solidarity of Japan with India and with the world in the fight against terrorism.

The delegation also met senior political leaders which included: Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and currently Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP); Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship League, led by its Chairman, Yasutoshi Nishimura, Former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and including Hisayuki Fujii, State Foreign Minister; Minoru Kihara, Former Defense Minister; Shinako Tsuchiya, Director General of the International Bureau of the LDP; Takashi Endo, Chairman of House of the Representatives Committee on National Security; and Yasuhiro Hanashi, Acting Chairman of the LDP's Research Commission on Public Safety, Counter-Terrorism, and Anti-Cybercrime Measures.

In each of the meetings, Sanjay Kumar Jha conveyed that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a nefarious attempt to disturb development and peace in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Through Operation Sindoor, India responded to the attack in a precise, targeted, proportionate and non-escalatory manner, the release said.

He underlined India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and of making no distinction between terrorists and those who support them.

Jha emphasised that combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is a national priority for India.

He also conveyed that there can be no neutral voice in the fight against terrorism. He sought Japan's support in effectively and expeditiously bringing the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice.

Japanese political leadership conveyed their support to India's fight against terrorism and emphasised the need to hold the perpetrators of such acts accountable.

The delegation also engaged with leading Japanese think tanks, members of the Japanese media, Members of the Diet, political leaders from different prefectures of Japan, senior officials from national and prefectural governments, and foreign diplomats based in Japan, to share India's position on cross-border terrorism and its sponsors.

https://x.com/SanjayJhaBihar/status/1926177641716982089

After wrapping up Japan visit, shared some pictures on X and wrote, "Our all-party delegation began the Japan visit on 22 May by paying tribute at Edogawa, Tokyo, to Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhiwhose message of peace and truth continues to guide the world."

"We concluded the visit today at Tama Cemetery, Tokyo, by honouring Rash Behari Bosea legendary freedom fighter of India who made Japan his karmabhoomion the eve of his birth anniversary," he added.

