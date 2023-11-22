AMD extends PyTorch Support to Radeon RX 7900 XT GPUs for AI developers

New Delhi, Nov 22 Chip-maker AMD on Wednesday extended PyTorch (a machine learning framework) and ROCm (open software platform) support to Radeon RX 7900 XT GPUs to bring even more options for artificial intelligence (AI) developers and researchers.

The Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU features the same RDNA 3 GPU architecture, comes with 20GB of fast on-board memory, and includes 168 AI accelerators, making it another great solution to accelerate workflows for ML training and inference on a local desktop, the company said.

"We are excited about this latest addition to our portfolio. In combination with ROCm, these high-end GPUs make AI more accessible both from a software and hardware perspective, so developers can choose the solution that best fits their needs," Erik Hultgren, Software Product Manager at AMD, said in a statement.

According to the company, PyTorch users looking for a local client solution now have more options to leverage the parallel computing power of desktop GPUs, reducing their reliance on cloud-based solutions.

Moreover, the company mentioned that enabling machine learning (ML) on the desktop provides users with a local, private, and affordable way to support ML training and inference without relying exclusively on cloud-based solutions.

"AMD continues to give the AI community more solutions options with the AMD ROCm software and the support of now three high-end RDNA 3 architecture-based GPUs for Machine Learning development using PyTorch," AMD said.

