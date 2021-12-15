America viral news: Waitress gets 3 lakh rupees as tip, restaurant fires her from job

It is common to tip a waiter in a hotel. A woman waitress in a hotel in the United States lost her job after taking a tip. Anger is being expressed against the hotel after news of the incident went viral on social media. According to details, a man had come to dine with his family in a hotel in the US state of Arkansas. Meanwhile, a female waitress of the hotel welcomed them all and served them a very nice meal. The family was delighted with her hospitality. After talking to her, the family realized that she was a student and worked part-time in a hotel. The man was pleased with her hard work and after the meal gave her a tip of more than three lakh rupees. However, after receiving the tip, the hotel manager fired the woman.

According to Fox News, a woman named Ryan worked part-time in a hotel. One day, a man gave her a tip of about three lakhs. However, when the hotel manager found out what had happened, he asked them to divide the money among the rest of the waiters. The manager has never asked anyone to share a tip before. But, the woman was surprised at the manager's point and refused to split the money because she needed the money. After this the manager insisted on his word and asked to distribute the money. But, after the woman refused, she was fired. The matter has gone viral on social media, prompting outrage from many.