American Airlines CEO Robert Isom released a video statement saying he expressed "deep sorrow" for the families and victims of the midair crash in Washington, DC. He also sends condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected.

Robert Isom explained how the incident took place. "To brief you on a serious accident that occurred involving an American Eagle aircraft. The aircraft was operated by PSA Airlines, which is a wholly owned subsidy of American Airlines."

Meanwhile, at least 19 were killed and several injured in the crash in Washington DC, reported CNN. Bodies of victims were pulled out from the Potomac River by rescue teams deployed at the accident site. There are more bodies likely trapped in the debris of the plane submerged in the river.

Isom further stated, "First and most importantly, I would like to express our deep sorrow about those events. This is a difficult day for all of us, and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of the passengers and crew, partners first, responders, along with their families and loved ones."

"I know that there are many questions and at this early stage, I will not be able to answer all of them, but I do want to share the information I have at this time," Isom said. "American Eagle Flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, a CRJ 700 aircraft travelling from Whichita, Kansas to washington Regaon Nation Airport, has been involved in the accident near Washington DC," he added giving clear information on plane crash.

"It appears to have collided with a military aircraft on approach. Flight 5342 was under the command of four crew members and carried 60 passengers on board. We are actively working with local, statea and federal authorities on emergency response effeorts and the American Airlines Care team has been activated to assist our passengers and their families."

Isom issued embergency numbers for families of the victims involved in the plane crash and assured fully cooperation in the investigation. "We are cooperating fully with the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation and will continue to provide all the informaion we can. Our cooperation is withoout pause, and we want to learn everything we can about today's events. That work will take time, but anything we can do now, we are doing everything. And right now, that means focusing on taking care of all passengers and crew involved, as well as their families. Fmily members can call at one (800) 679-8215."

An exclusive playback reveals official Air Traffic control radar footage displaying the collision alert. This alert is not for an imminent collision but serves as a tool to draw heightened attention from the controllers to potential risks. The radar data provides a detailed view of the events leading up to the crash, offering valuable insight into the sequence of actions and how the situation ultimately unfolded.

US President Donald Trump took to social media website Truth Social, saying the plane was in working order. He, however, blamed the US Army chopper for the crash. "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!," Trump added.