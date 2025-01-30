Washington DC Plane Crash: Dashcam Footage Captures Moment Black Hawk Helicopter Collides with American Airlines; Mass Casualties Feared

Mass casualties feared after an American Airlines flight en-route from Wichita, Kansas collied with Black Hawk military helicopter in midair near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington DC on Wednesday night (US Time). According to the CBS News report, helicopter had taken off from Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The American Airlines jet was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members on board at the time of collision. The incident took place when a passenger jet, a Canadian-mad Bombardier CRJ-701 twin engine plane, was landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport experienced rapid loss of altitude over the Potomac River. As per the BBC news report, the flight at an altitude of about 400 feet and a speed of approximately 140 miles per hour when the incident took place.

Car Dashcam Footage of Plane Crash

A dramatic new dashcam footage captured by a couple driving near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. The footage captures the terrifying moment of impact, followed by smoke and debris filling the sky as first responders rush to the scene. The collision triggered a mass casualty event, with reports of multiple injuries and fatalities. Emergency crews are actively working to assess the full extent of the disaster.