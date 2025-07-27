American Airlines Plane Tyre Catches Fire Before Takeoff,Passengers Evacuated Safely

An American Airlines flight preparing to depart from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Miami (MIA) was halted on the runway after a tyre on the aircraft caught fire. The airline confirmed the incident through an official statement and reported that one passenger was injured. Fortunately, all 173 passengers and six crew members on board were safely evacuated. The plane was promptly removed from service to allow maintenance teams to investigate the issue. “We are grateful to our team for their swift response and professionalism,” the airline stated, while also extending apologies to the affected passengers for the unexpected disruption.

Footage of the event, now circulating widely on social media, captures passengers quickly exiting the aircraft using emergency slides as smoke billows from the rear left side of the plane. Emergency services were promptly dispatched and met the aircraft, following standard safety protocols. The injured passenger sustained a minor injury and was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. In the aftermath, American Airlines announced that all affected passengers would be accommodated on a replacement flight to continue their journey to Miami. The airline has initiated a full inspection of the grounded aircraft to determine the cause of the fire.