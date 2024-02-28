American comedian Jon Stewart tearfully announces death of his dog 'Dipper' on 'The Daily Show'

Washington, DC [US], February 28 : Comedian and talk show host Jon Stewart broke down in tears on Monday's episode of "The Daily Show" while announcing that his family's dog 'Dipper' died, reported New York Post.

Comedian and political influencer Stewart revealed that the three-legged pup passed away on Sunday.

The 61-year-old host, while talking on his show, said, "He was ready. He was tired, but I wasn't."

"And the family, we were all together," he added. "Thank goodness we were all with him."

Stewart, along with his wife Tracey Stewart and their kids Maggie Rose (18), and Nathan Thomas (19), adopted Dipper from the New York City animal shelter 'Animal Haven' over 10 years ago, New York Post reported.

Reportedly, Stewart's children baked cupcakes to raise funds for the shelter when they were around 6 or 7 years old.

"So as a little extra incentive, they brought out this 1-ish-year-old brindle pit bull who " Stewart recalled meeting Dipper for the first time.

Sharing how Dipper lost his one leg, Stewart said, "Got hit by a car in Brooklyn and lost his right leg."

"It was the perfect idea, they put the dog in my lap. And we left that day feeling really good that we'd helped this great organization," he said.

Calling him the best in the world, he said, "And we also left with this 1-ish-year-old brindle pit bull. We called him Dipper, and in a world of good boys, he was the best."

Stewart further recalled how Dipper "would wait" for him to be finished taping his show over the years, according to the New York Post.

Comedian and host Jon Stewart is back to hosting the Monday episodes of "The Daily Show."

Earlier, he was the emcee of the Comedy Central satirical news program from 1999 until 2015.

The "Big Daddy" actor then noted how Dipper met "actors and authors and presidents and kings" throughout his long life, reported New York Post.

Further, he joked that Dipper "did what the Taliban could not do, which is put a scare on Malala Yousafzai."

When the Pakistani activist, 26, appeared on "The Daily Show" in 2013, she got a little scared of Dipper and ran away to backstage, Stewart said.

Notably, Yousafzai was shot by the Taliban in 2012 after she opposed their strict rules regarding female education.

In his tear-filled closing remarks, Stewart further said, "My wish for you is one day you find that dog, that one dog that just is the best."

