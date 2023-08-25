Amit Sadh embarks on a transformative bike journey to rediscover India's soul

Mumbai, Aug 25 Actor Amit Sadh, who is known for web-series 'Breathe', 'Duranga', 'Jeet Ki Zid', 'Avrodh' and several other projects, has set off on a bike journey across India.

The actor left from Mumbai on his bike on Friday at 8:00 am. The bike journey promises to redefine the meaning of adventure, culture, and personal transformation for the actor.

The month-long motorcycle journey of the actor connects with the motto that resonates with the hearts of bikers worldwide, 'Motorcycles Saved My Life'.

The actor will go from Mumbai to the rugged terrain of Leh Ladakh. His route will take him through India's diverse landscapes and cultures. His itinerary includes stops in Balasinor, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Delhi, Theog, Sangla, Kaza, Jaspa, Prune, Padum, Leh Ladakh, Sonmarg, Srinagar, Jammu, and Chandigarh.

Talking about the trip, Amit said, "This journey is not just about riding; it's about discovering the soul of India, one mile at a time. I have a desire to meet and connect with the people of India, as well as immerse myself in the vibrant culture that characterizes our nation. Whether it's through small daily interactions or exploring the magnificent landscapes, my goal is to truly experience the heart of India".

He further mentioned, "And motorcycles, they've been an integral part of my life. They've transformed me as a person, and I cherish every moment I spend on two wheels. Whenever I get time from shooting, you'll find me riding. This journey is a celebration of that connection, and I can't wait to get on the road and meet wonderful people on this journey".

Amit's motorcycle journey is a celebration of India's culture, highlighting local traditions, flavors, and diverse people. This expedition represents the spirit of a biker and it is an opportunity for Amit to share his inspiring story of how biking has influenced his life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has three projects lined up, the second season of 'Duranga' and a cameo appearance in 'Sukhee' alongside Shilpa Shetty.

In his upcoming movie, 'Main', he portrays the role of an encounter specialist.

