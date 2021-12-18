Amrullah Saleh colluded with envoy in Tajikistan to withdraw govt money

New Delhi, Dec 18 Mohammad Zahir Aghbar, Kabul's Ambassador to Tajikistan, allegedly withdrew an amount $786,000 from the bank in the Central Asian nation in collusion with Amrullah Saleh, the former First Vice President of Afghanistan.

Nearly $786,000 had been dispatched mistakenly to Afghanistan's Embassy in Tajikistan, according to officials, while some sources claim the amount was intentionally sent and withdrawn from the embassy account, Pajhwok News reported.

An employee of the Afghanistan embassy in Dushanbe, who recently left his job and did not want to be named, said the amount was transferred lately during previous government for coming three years salaries, expenses, health insurance and other requirement, the report said.

He claimed: "It was not transferred mistakenly, it was intentionally transferred and people like Amrullah Saleh, finance officials of finance ministry and foreign ministry were involved."

Some sources claimed the amount was dispatched to meet the expenses of embassy and withdrawn by the envoy from the account in collaboration with Saleh, the report said.

Zahir Aghbar said: "The Taliban regime and the Taliban letter are not official for us, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Acting President have been active. The Afghan Embassy in Tajikistan has been acting in all cases under the direction of the Foreign Ministry and the Acting President, and is accountable to them in all cases."

A letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

