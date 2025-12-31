"An era is over": Anil Triguniyat expresses condolences on demise of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 31 : Former diplomat Anil Trigunayat on Tuesday expressed condolences on the passing of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, calling it the end of an era. He spoke about how Bangladesh would now see an era of new leadership and it remains to be seen how things play out with the elections slated for February next year.

Speaking to ANI, Triguniyat said, "I convey our condolences to the people of Bangladesh, her family, and the BNP party. An era is over now; we call it the 'Battle of Begum' is over... This means that you will have a new era of leadership in Bangladesh, which will be mostly male-dominated... Now Tariq Rahman will take over as chairman. This will also provide certain sympathy among the Bangladeshi people for the BNP."

Speaking about the present situation in Bangladesh, he said, "Currently, the situation is very complicated in Bangladesh. If the elections are held as planned, we are looking at a very difficult scenario... Because the new younger generation, especially the youth leaders, don't want the old parties to continue. But they don't have the kind of structure that is needed to provide an alternative... We'll have to see how it all plays out..."

Begum Khaleda Zia died in early Tuesday at the age of 80, while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

According to a BNP statement on Facebook, Zia died at around 6 am (local time), shortly after the Fajr prayer."

"We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul," it added.

Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. The former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time, and earlier this month, she was sent to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Bangladesh PM and BNP Chairperson, extending condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said he was "deeply saddened" to learn about the passing of Khaleda Zia, who died at the age of 80 and prayed for strength for her family to bear the loss.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss," the Prime Minister said.

Global leaders on Tuesday continued to express condolences following the death of former Bangladesh Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, remembering her as a towering democratic leader in her country.

