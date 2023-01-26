Ancient family tombs unearthed in Egypt's Luxor

Cairo, Jan 26 An Egyptian archaeological mission discovered a group of family tombs in the western bank of Luxor city that dates back to the second intermediate period of Egypt (1677-1550 BC), the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a statement.

"The tombs are built on a 50 metre by 70 metre area that includes 30 burial wells," Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

A 10-tonne pink granite coffin for a Minister of king Sobekhotep II, from the 13th dynasty of the second intermediate period, was found in one of the wells.

Funeral drawings that are decorated with images of another official presenting sacrifices for the same king were found in the site.

The mission also unearthed a building made of mud bricks that were used for presenting sacrifices.

The building housed a group of statues that carried hieroglyphic symbols, a large number of amulets, and hundreds of funeral stamps.

Luxor has frequently been characterised as the "world's greatest open-air museum", as the ruins of the Egyptian temple complexes at Karnak and Luxor stand within the modern city.

Immediately opposite, across the River Nile, lie the monuments, temples and tombs of the west bank Theban Necropolis, which includes the Valley of the Kings and Valley of the Queens.

