Angolan President Lourenco brings "message of admiration and friendship" in State visit to India

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, during his state visit to India, emphasised a renewed vision for India-Angola ties, calling for a deeper economic partnership.

During a joint press meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Lourenco said, "Both our nations combined can help establish a significantly expanded foundation for business opportunities."

He added, "I have come to India, to convey a message of admiration and friendship that will hold with your country. I have also come to India with the intention of showcasing a new vision for relations between our countries."

Meanwhile, PM Modi reaffirmed India's deepening strategic and economic engagement with Africa, describing Angola's leadership of the African Union as pivotal to advancing the shared goals of the Global South.

Speaking during the Angolan President's State visit to India, PM Modi outlined India's expanding cooperation with African nationshighlighting USD 100 billion in trade, USD 12 billion in credit lines, and growing collaboration in defence, maritime security, and digital infrastructure.

While addressing a joint press briefing with Angolan President, PM Modi said, "India and the African Union are partners in progress and pillars of the Global South. Under Angola's presidency, the strength of India and the African Union's partnership will strengthen further. In the last 10 years, India has gained speed in cooperation with African nations. Trade has reached almost USD 100 billion. We've improved defence cooperation and maritime security. Last month, India and Africa had their first naval maritime exercise."

He added, "In the last 10 years, we've opened 17 new embassies in Africa. Credit line worth USD 12 billion have been opened for Africa. African nations have also been provided USD 700 million in grants. We have opened vocational training centres across eight countries in Africa. We are aiding in building digital public infrastructure across five countries."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met President Lourenco at Hyderabad House.

PM Modi, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, also held a bilateral meeting with President Lourenco at Hyderabad House.

