Ankur Tewari on ‘Plum Pudding’: It’s a beautiful composition; Shibani, I couldn’t help but smile while singing

Mumbai, Dec 19 Singer Ankur Tewari spoke about the track ‘Plum Pudding’ from the latest release ‘The Archies’.

Ankur said: “‘Plum Pudding’ is truly the sweetest surprise for our audience within the entire album. It’s a beautiful composition that Shibani Akhtar and I couldn’t help but smile while singing. My aim when writing the lyrics was that they resonate with the audiences, reminding people of simpler, nostalgic times and the joy of enjoying with your family and friends.”

Composed by the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, penned by Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar, and beautifully sung by Ankur Tewari and Shibani Akhtar, ‘Plum Pudding’ offers heartwarming lyrics and beautiful visuals.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy said: “‘Plum Pudding’ brings an instant freshness and a romantic element to ‘The Archies’. It’s beautifully written by Zoya Akhtar and Ankur Tewari. Shibani Akhtar and Ankur Tewari have done a wonderful job singing it, evoking the right emotions and feel.”

“Collaborating with each of them was lovely, and we hope audiences will enjoy this song. It’s quite different from all the other songs in the musical.”

Shibani added: “It was amazing singing ‘Plum Pudding’. We had a fantastic time working on this song, especially because it’s so heartwarming and special. Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Ankur Tewari, being such gifted musicians and artists, made the entire experience even more exciting and enriching. I’m hopeful that the audience will enjoy it as much as we did while working on it.”

‘Plum Pudding’ is available to watch on Sony Music’s YouTube channel.

