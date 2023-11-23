Ankur Verma misses home on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Mumbai, Nov 23 Actor Ankur Verma got nostalgic and shared that he's missing his family for Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations in his hometown, Gurugram.

The actor talks about the festival's importance, recalling moments spent with family and visits to the famous Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi on this special day.

Ankur said: "Celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak is very dear to me. Back home, every year I visit a gurdwara with my family. I love enjoying langar and watching firecrackers at the gurdwara—it's a tradition we cherish. Nothing can compare to the solace I find in offering prayers and gratitude for the blessings I’ve received so far."

"This year, due to work commitments, I'll miss visiting the iconic Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. I will visit a gurdwara near my house in Mumbai. I thank God for giving me some of the best fans, who have supported me throughout my journey," he added.

He is currently playing the role of Sanju in 'Parineetii'. The show illustrates the interconnected lives of Parineet (played by Anchal Sahu), Neeti (played by Ankur Verma), and Sanju (Ankur) showcasing the complicated dynamics among them.

In the current storyline, Sanju requests Neeti to attend his boss's anniversary party with him. She eventually decides to go to the party with Sanju as a couple. However, Parineet visits the house of Sanju’s boss to help his wife with the preparations, and everyone at the party thinks that Parineet is Sanju’s wife.

'Parineetii' airs on Colors.

