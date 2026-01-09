Another Baloch civilian forcibly disappeared as alleged Pak forces’ atrocities mount in Balochistan

Quetta, Jan 9 Amid a surge in violence against civilians in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation has reported yet another case of enforced disappearance, alleging that a Baloch youth was picked up by Pakistani security forces, highlighting growing concerns over human rights abuses in the troubled region.

Condemning the incident, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that Umar Baloch was forcibly taken from his home in Mand Koh region of Kech district in the province on Thursday.

Citing local sources, the rights body stated that the Pakistan Army personnel conducted the operation, entering the residence during the night and taking Umar away without presenting any warrant, and have not provided information about his whereabouts.

Paank demanded the immediate disclosure of Umar’s whereabouts, his unconditional release, and his prompt presentation before a competent court of law.

“We urge national and international human rights bodies to take notice of this case and hold the responsible authorities accountable for violations of human rights and international legal standards,” the rights body stressed.

Earlier on Thursday, another human rights body, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), strongly criticised the rising incidents of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and other areas.

“These acts constitute grave violations of human rights and appear to be part of a systematic policy to suppress the Baloch people,” it stated.

Highlighting the recent enforced disappearances of as many as five civilians by Pakistani forces across Balochistan, the rights body described these acts as a continuation of the serious human rights violations in the province and other regions.

The BVJ appealed to the international community, human rights organisations, and Pakistani courts to take notice of these incidents, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure the immediate release of all missing persons.

Paank on Wednesday condemned the extrajudicial killing of another Baloch civilian, Zareef Baloch, a resident of Awaran District, by Pakistani security forces.

The rights body stated that Zareef’s bullet-riddled body was recovered on January 6 from the Nondara area of Awaran, after remaining missing for more than three months.

According to Paank, Zareef, a resident of Siahkal, Malar area of Awaran, was forcibly disappeared on September 29, 2025, when Pakistani security forces reportedly raided his home and took him into custody.

The rights body held Pakistani security forces responsible for the grave crime, calling it a part of the ongoing pattern of enforced disappearances and custodial killings in Balochistan.

“Such actions constitute serious violations of international human rights law, including the right to life and the prohibition of enforced disappearance,” Paank stated.

