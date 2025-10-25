Another bomb blast in Waziristan exposes Pakistan's shrinking security control

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 25 : A leader of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) narrowly escaped an assassination attempt after a bomb explosion struck a mosque in the Azam Warsak Bazaar area of Birmal tehsil, Lower South Waziristan, on Friday morning.

Maulana Sakhi Wazir, who also heads a local seminary, sustained minor injuries when an explosive device detonated soon after he entered his room attached to the mosque, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the blast occurred around 10 AM, causing partial damage to the walls of the mosque. District Police Officer Mohammad Tahir Shah confirmed the incident, saying that unidentified militants had planted the explosive device overnight. "The IED exploded just as Maulana Wazir stepped inside the room," he stated. Initial police findings suggest the use of a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED). The explosion triggered widespread panic in the locality, where residents have grown increasingly anxious about the deteriorating security conditions.

Several JUI-F leaders in the district have been targeted previously. District chief Maulana Abdullah and another local cleric, Maulana Shehzada, both sustained serious injuries in earlier attacks; one of them is still under treatment at a hospital in Multan.

In an official statement, JUI-F strongly denounced the bombing, calling it a cowardly act of terror and accusing the state of failing to protect religious figures. The party said that the rising number of attacks on scholars and clerics reflected an alarming security lapse, urging authorities to ensure their safety. Residents said Birmal tehsil and nearby regions have witnessed an upsurge in militant activity over the past year, including kidnappings, targeted killings, and assaults on security forces. Business owners say frequent explosions and gunfire have emptied markets after dusk, damaging livelihoods and deepening fear among civilians, as highlighted by Dawn.

The militant groups are re-establishing their foothold in Waziristan, while government inaction continues to embolden them. The latest attack highlights Pakistan's growing inability to contain extremist violence in its once-restive tribal districts, as reported by Dawn.

