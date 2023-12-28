Anthology of Indian poems edited by Indian poet translated into Greek

New Delhi [India], December 28 : The Greek edition of '100 Great Indian Poems', selected and edited by an Indian poet, diplomat and acclaimed litterateur, Abhay K, has been translated and published in the Greek language.

The book titled '100 Megala Indika Poemata' in Greek has been translated by Sarah Thilykou and published by Nikas Books, a publisher based in Athens. It includes poems in 28 Indian languages written over a period spanning three millennia.

The Greek edition of the book will be launched soon in Athens, Greece.

'100 Great Indian Poems' has already been translated into a number of languages in Europe, Africa and Latin America.

On the publication of the anthology, Abhay K said, 'The Greek edition would act as a literary bridge between India and Greece.'

Abhay K. is the author of several poetry collections, including 'Celestial' (Mapin India, 2023), 'Stray Poems' (Poetrywala, 2022), 'Monsoon' (Sahitya Akademi, 2022), 'The Magic of Madagascar' (L'Harmattan Paris, 2021), 'The Alphabets of Latin America' (Bloomsbury India, 2020), and the editor of 'The Book of Bihari Literature' (Harper Collins, 2022). His 'Earth Anthem' has been translated into over 150 languages.

Sarah Thilykou studied theology, drama, and music, with further work in Utrecht and Paris. She holds an MA and a PhD in theology. She has performed professionally as an actor and singer and is currently teaching secondary education in Athens. She has published poems, essays, translations and book reviews in literary publications in Greece and abroad.

'100 Great Indian Poems' originally published by Bloomsbury India has already been translated and published into French as 'Cent Grands Poemes Indiens' by L'Harmattan Paris, into

Arabic as '100 Qaseedat Hindiyah Raiyeh' by Sharjah Institute of Heritage, into Italian as '100 Grandi Poeme Indiane' by Edizioni Efesto, Rome, into Spanish titled 'Cien Grandes Poemas de la India' by the National Autonomous University of Nuevo Le n, (UNAL) Monterrey, Mexico, into Portuguese, titled '100 Grandes Poemas da India', published by the University of Sao Paulo and into Malagasy as 'Tononkalo Indianana 100 Tsara Indrindra' by Tsipika Editions.

The book has also been translated into Nepali, and Russian the publication of these works are expected soon.

