Anti-abortion activist climbs 60-storey tower in San Francisco, detained

Amid the ongoing protests in the US after the apparent leak of a US Supreme Court order overturning a ruling on abortion rights, an "anti-abortion" activist on Tuesday (local time) climbed a 60-storey tower in San Francisco, before being rescued and subsequently detained by the police.

The activist, who goes by the name of Maison Deschamps on Instagram, describes himself as a "Pro-Life Spiderman" and had even posted an Instagram story mid-climb on the tower, Fox Business reported.

"I am here at the Salesforce tower... It's going alright," the man could be heard saying in the Instagram story posted.

"It's all going good, just wish I had a little water," he said in another story posted on Instagram, adding, "I just got to troop it out, everything is going good though."

"It's not like that hard," the man said in a subsequent post, commenting on his climb.

San Francisco fire department responded to the incident by deploying its personnel for the rescue of the climber and said that the person was putting the lives of firefighters and the public safety at risk.

"San Francisco Fire is on scene with other Public Safety Agencies at 415 Mission, Sales Force Tower for a reported climber climbing the 60 floor tower. This person is placing firefighters lives and the publics safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action," the fire department said in a tweet.

About an hour later, the fire department issued an update saying that the issue has been resolved and the concerned person is in the custody of the San Francisco police.

A protest was seen in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington DC late Monday night. Barricades were up around the building, just minutes after reports from Politico were leaked regarding the court overturning Roe v. Wade ruling.

The US Supreme Court voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade verdict that guaranteed the right to abortion for nearly a half-century and allow each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion, reported New York Times, citing a leaked draft opinion from February, published online on Monday night by Politico, the US-based media publication.

According to the draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel A Alito Jr, a majority of the court voted to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade verdict. Further, Justice Alito called it had wrongly been decided and said the contentious issue, which has invoked political debates in the US for more than a generation, should be decided by politicians, not the courts.

Though the court's holding will not be final until it is published, likely in the next two months, the ruling according to the draft would be a seismic change in American law and politics, coming a few months ahead of the congressional midterm elections that will decide who controls power on Capitol Hill.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor