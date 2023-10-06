Anuj Sullere opens up on his prep for 'Kavya': 'Delved into the heart of its essence'

Mumbai, Oct 6 Actor Anuj Sullere, who is currently seen in 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon', shared how he has immersed himself in learning more about the local culture and ways of Lucknow, to master the Lucknowi accent for his character in the show.

The show revolves around the journey of Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) - an IAS officer whose purpose is to serve the nation and do right by the common man. So far, viewers have witnessed how Kavya and her fiancee Shubham (Anuj Sullere) are at a crossroads when she clears the UPSC exam, and Shubham fails.

He lashes out at Kavya, asking her to make a choice between pursuing her IAS aspirations or being his wife, but she remains steadfast in her resolve and breaks their engagement.

Anuj's portrayal of Shubham, a complex character with multiple layers, has left audiences captivated and eagerly anticipating each new episode.

His dedication to his role serves as a shining example of the unwavering commitment that defines a true artist.

Talking about the same, Anuj said: "As an actor, I believe that to bring a character to life, one must delve into the heart of their essence. For my role in the show, I had to bring out the Lucknowi accent and so, I spent a few days in the heart of Lucknow to absorb the dialect and stayed among the locals, which helped me refine the nuances and be more authentic in the portrayal of this character."

"I also believe that acting is a passion, and every role is an opportunity to immerse oneself in the magic of storytelling, successfully essaying parts that resonate with the audience," he shared.

Anuj expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to his performance, saying, "I'm deeply appreciative of the love and support from the viewers. The diverse facets of Shubham’s character compelled me to say ‘yes’ to the project."

"Portraying Shubham has been a demanding yet incredibly fulfilling experience, and I'm thankful for the chance to be part of this outstanding project. Shubham is a character of profound complexity, brimming with so many emotions -- his affection for Kavya, his frustration of failure, his shame at knowing the disappointment he’s caused his family, among others," he said.

Anuj added: "While he is fundamentally kind-hearted, losing the IAS seat to Kavya will now bring out a completely different side to him. As an artist, I am looking forward to portraying this progression, which is profoundly meaningful and one that will enrich the narrative significantly."

In the story going forward, Kavya's new life at the academy will see Shubham’s father, Jaideep Thakur (Vinay Jain) join the academy as a Director. As Kavya’s mentor, Jaideep, who feels betrayed by Kavya, now holds the power to derail her from her purpose of being an IAS Officer.

The show airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor