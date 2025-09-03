Appreciates Germany's strong advocacy for closer India-EU ties and proactive push for FTA: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], September 3 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday appreciated Germany's strong advocacy for closer India-EU ties and proactive push in concluding the FTA as he held talks with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in the national capital, where the two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and West Asia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to welcome FM @JoWadephul of Germany this morning in Delhi. Held detailed discussions on our bilateral agenda as we prepare for the next round of Inter-Governmental Consultations. Explored greater collaboration in furthering industry linkages, talent mobility, digital, semiconductors and critical technologies. Appreciate Germany's strong advocacy for closer India-EU ties and proactive push in concluding the FTA. Also exchanged views on our multilateral cooperation and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict, situation in the Middle East/West Asia and the Indo-Pacific."

Earlier today, they also held a joint press conference where they stressed that India has important strategic relationships with a number of countries, and it's in the nature of global politics or global strategy that each one of these relationships would be maintained.

"The changes we see in the world today do influence our policies and do influence the manner in which we approach other countries. We are witnessing significant and far-reaching changes on the global strategic landscape. We're also seeing a lot of volatility on the global economic landscape and I think together they make a very powerful case for India and the European Union and India and Germany to work much more closely with each other. This is a relationship where there are considerable possibilities for fairly rapid growth," Jaishankar said.

Further, German Foreign Minister Wadephul also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the SCO summit earlier this week.

"Prime Minister Modi, when he met with President Putin a couple of days ago, also pointed to the need for a speedy peace agreement in Ukraine, which has been important to us. We Europeans are doing our best, working with our American and Ukrainian friends to ensure that this war ends soon," Wadephul said.

He added that while India and Europe may not always agree, open discussions are important. He also said Germany expects India to utilise its ties with Moscow to promote peace.

"I know that we don't always see 100% eye to eye with our Indian friends, and this is why I spoke out in favour today that India uses its relations with Russia to point to the need to make peace return to Europe and I'm grateful for the open discussion we had here today. Peace is the basis for security, freedom, and prosperity. Security is and will remain a challenge for the future. We are pleased that in the vicinity of India too a ceasefire has come to apply," the minister said.

During the SCO summit, PM Modi and President Putin had held bilateral discussions on strengthening the India-Russia "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," including the latest developments concerning Ukraine.

The External Affairs Minister said he held a very productive discussion on India-Germany cooperation and India's relationship with the European Union. Jaishankar and his German counterpart exchanged views on regional, global, and multilateral issues.

It is the first visit of Johann Wadephul to India as the German Foreign Minister.

