Arab League celebrates Arab Environment Day, warns of resource depletion

Cairo [Egypt], October 9 (ANI/WAM): The Arab League has cautioned about the negative impact of persistent natural resource depletion and land degradation on food security and stability in the region. According to the Arab League, 90 per cent of Arab countries' land is classified as dry or extremely dry, making it highly susceptible to desertification.

Ambassador Dr. Ali bin Ibrahim Al Maliki, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Economic Affairs Sector at the Arab League, underscored the necessity for regional collaboration to address these issues, with a focus on compliance with environmental treaties and sustainable development initiatives.

He made these remarks during the Arab Environment Day celebration, which was held at the Arab League's headquarters in Cairo, with this year's theme being "Land Restoration for Enhanced Resilience." The event drew experts from Arab nations, international organisations, and civil society to discuss Arab countries' efforts to combat desertification, improve resilience to drought, and implement sustainable environmental practices.

Al Maliki also noted that the Arab Council of Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs has introduced several programmes aimed at fulfilling the objectives of the Arab Declaration on Environment and Development. These include initiatives targeting desertification, industrial pollution, and the promotion of a green and circular economy across the region. The Arab Environment Day, set for October 14, will feature a variety of events to raise awareness of key environmental issues in the Arab world.

Additionally, the Arab League has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China to establish the China-Arab International Research Centre for Drought, Desertification, and Land Degradation. The partnership aims to leverage China's expertise in desertification control to enhance the region's capacity for sustainable land management. The upcoming 35th meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for the Environment will convene on the same day in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss further strategies for combating environmental challenges across the Arab region . (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor