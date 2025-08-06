Arizona Plane Crash: 4 Medical Personnel Killed After Aircraft Headed to Hospital Crashes Near Chinle Airport

All four on board were killed when a medical transport plane heading to a hospital in Arizona crashed near the Chinle airport on Tuesday, August 5. The incident occurred during the landing process at an airport in the Navajo Nation.

According to the Navajo Police Department, the short dual-propeller plane was on its way to pick up a patient from a nearby hospital when it crashed at around 12.40 pm (US local time) near Chinle Municipal Airport, about 165 miles northeast of Flagstaff.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed while landing at the airport after the initial investigation of the Beechcraft 300. After the crash, the Navajo Police, emergency medical services, and fire and rescue services responded to the scene.

The aircraft belongs to CSI Aviation, which is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The air charter company conducted next-of-kin notifications. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. The area is closed for commuters going to the airport due to the plane crash incident.